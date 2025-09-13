Prairie Ridge’s Foster, Jacobs’ Szymonik win First to the Finish titles: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls cross country

First to the Finish Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Prairie Ridge’s Emaline Foster placed first in the Class 2A race with a time of 16:56.20. Jacobs’ Lennox Szymonik won the 3A title in 17:03.30. Foster finished ahead of Montini’s Sydney Gertsen (17:01.00) for the top spot, and Szymonik held off Batavia’s Avery Hacker (17:03.40) by one-tenth of a second.

Also in the 2A race, Prairie Ridge’s Anneke Dam (18:21.90) took 13th and Maia Lancaster (18:53.80) finished 28th. Cary-Grove’s Alexandra Santoyo (18:54.80) was 30th.

In the 3A race, Hampshire’s Reese Long (18:41.40) was 17th.

Wauconda AJ Willhoit Invite: At Wauconda, Crystal Lake Central’s Alexandria Hannell took 23rd, Lilly Shade took 25th, Gwen Kidd took 29th and Jacqueline Orvis took 31st.

Boys cross country

First to the Finish Invite: At Detweiller Park in Peoria, Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir (14:37.20) was third in the Class 2A race. Kaneland’s Carson Kaiser took first in 14:28.30. Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt (14:59.20) was eighth and Prairie Ridge’s Thomas Henry (15:33.50) was 21st.

Johnnsburg’s Grady Smith (15:20.50) was eighth overall in the 1A race.

In 3A, McHenry’s Nate Martin (15:23.00) and Myles Wagner (15:23.30) placed 33rd and 34th.

Boys soccer

Crystal Lake South 2, Lake Zurich 1: At Lake Zurich, Will Prus and Vince Santarelli led the Gators to a comeback win over the Bears. Prus scored on a penalty kick to tie the game at 1-1, and Santarelli gave South (5-2-1) a lead with the team’s second goal of the first half. Noah Dunteman had six saves in goal.

Richmond-Burton 2, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, Dane Gardner (Trey Maziarz assist) and Nick Kyes (Johann Boentges assist) scored for the Rockets (6-4-1) in the win. Easton Wold had two saves in the shutout.

Dundee-Crown 1, Lake Park 1: At the Streamwood Classic, Sebastian Sanchez scored off an assist from Mauricio Ruiz in the second half to even in the score in a nonconference draw for the Chargers. Manuel Hernandez made seven saves for D-C (5-2-2).

Antioch 6, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks fell to 1-5 with a loss to the Sequoits.

Rolling Meadows 3, Jacobs 2: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (1-4-1) came up short in a loss to the Mustangs.

Girls golf

Jacobs Invite: At the Golf Club of Illinois in Algonquin, Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Rylee Rud tied for sixth overall with an 82, and Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel (83) and Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes (83) tied for ninth.

Central co-op (359) took fourth out of 10 teams, Huntley (376) took fifth, Jacobs (388) was eighth and Hampshire (393) was 10th.

Huntley’s Miranda Hoeft (86) was 12th. Central co-op’s Ryleigh Mazzacano (89) tied for 14th and Giuliana Dickson (91) tied for 20th.

Boys golf

Roger Alm Invite: At Spring Valley Country Club in Salem Lakes, Wisconsin, Woodstock’s Collin Stock (81) tied for 22nd to lead all local golfers. Huntley’s Jake White (84) tied for 40th, and Johnsburg’s Nate Frost and Huntley’s Nick Mamrot tied for 45th with 85s.

Huntley (342) was 11th, Johnsburg (349) was 12th, Woodstock (352) was 13th, Woodstock North (357) was 15th and Marengo (358) was 16th.

Girls flag football

Huntley 18, Oswego 16: At Oswego, the Red Raiders picked up a win over the Panthers.

St. Charles East 18, Huntley 6: At Oswego, the Raiders (5-3) ended the day 1-1 with a loss to the Saints.

St. Viator 31, Prairie Ridge 0: At Arlington Heights, the Wolves (1-4) fell to the Lions.

Hampshire 26, Harvard 6: At Round Lake, the Whip-Purs beat the Hornets (1-4).

Hampshire 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Round Lake, the Whips (7-4) ended 2-0 on the day with a win over the Chargers (6-2).

Prospect 18, Cary-Grove 14: At Mount Prospect, the Trojans (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season.