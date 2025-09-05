Marengo man convicted of ‘peeping’ into women’s windows before is accused again

A still from a surveillance camera appears to show a Marengo man, Dustin Hanabarger, who was accused in August 2025 of peeping into a Marengo home in May 2025. The photo was provided to Shaw Media by a resident of the home, whom Shaw Media is not naming because she is the alleged victim of a crime. McHenry County authorities confirmed she is the alleged victim. (Photo provided by Facebook user)

A Marengo man who has a history of peering into the windows of unsuspecting women, and was convicted in 2022 in two Woodstock “peeping” cases, has been charged again.

Dustin Dean Hanabarger, 36, is charged with disorderly conduct by window peeping for a third or subsequent offense, a Class 4 felony, according to a criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court.

Hanabarger made an initial court appearance before Judge Cynthia Lamb Friday, where he was released from county jail with conditions including electronic monitoring and home confinement.

Police said that at 10:35 p.m. on May 31, Hanabarger “for a lewd or unlawful purpose deliberately looked into” a Marengo home “through a window or other opening” and “having at least two or more prior convictions for the same offense,” according to the complaint.

Lamb also ordered that he stay away from the address named in the complaint and the people at the home he allegedly watched. He also was ordered not to possess any firearms or leave the state without permission. He is only allowed to leave his home for work, medical reasons or for food, Lamb said.

Reached by the Northwest Herald, the 27-year-old woman in Hanabarger’s current case said she had seen him looking into her windows prompting her to install cameras. When he next approached her window in April with the camera present, a bright light went on which would have alerted him he was being recorded, she said. But he didn’t seem to care since he returned in May, she said. An arrest warrant was issued in June. The Northwest Herald is not naming her as an alleged victim of a crime.

Dustin Hanabarger (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The woman said that with encouragement from police to raise awareness of the situation, the woman posted the photos and videos to social media. From the social media posts, which reached “thousands of people” in various towns, she said, women began reaching out to her. The women, some single mothers living alone, told her that a man of a similar description had been looking into their windows too.

Police stepped up patrol of her home during the investigation, she said.

This is a “potentially dangerous” situation not only for the people who say they have seen him peering into their homes, but for him as well, the woman said. He could be hurt, killed, even tempted to take things further and risk facing more serious charges, the woman said.

After learning his criminal history, the woman said she was concerned that Hanabarger was released from custody pending trial.

“I don’t think it’s right,” she said. “It’s not going to stop. ... [He] needs help.”

A prosecutor said authorities are not able to keep Hanabarger in custody due to guidelines in the SAFE-T Act, which did away with cash bond in Illinois.

On Aug. 17, 2023, Hanabarger pleaded guilty to committing the same offenses in Woodstock in June and September 2022 at the homes of two women, according to court records and Northwest Herald coverage. He was given the maximum sentence for the Class 4 felony of three years in prison, of which he was required to serve half, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release. He was no longer on mandatory supervised release at the time of the current alleged offense.

During his sentencing hearing in 2023, one of his victims read an impact statement saying his actions her caused her to live “in a state of worry and fear, especially at night.” She moved away and spent hundreds of dollars in security and personal safety gear, such as cameras and pepper spray.

“[You] affected my life in more ways than you can understand. No one should ever have to feel unsafe in their own home, like I did,” the woman told Hanabarger.

Crying, Hanabarger apologized for his actions and said he “was not right” at the time and has since gotten help.

When he committed the two Woodstock offenses, he was out on pretrial bond for two more of the same alleged offenses on Aug. 16, 2021, and Feb. 16, 2022. These two cases were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

In 2011, Hanabarger was convicted on a Class A criminal misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for peering into the window of another Woodstock home, according to court documents. He also had been convicted on a peeping charge in Lee County on Jan. 14, 2021, according to Lee County records.