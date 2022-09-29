Union man accused of ‘peeping’ into Woodstock women’s windows facing strict bond conditions

A Union man accused in four separate criminal felony cases of “peeping” through the windows of unsuspecting women in Woodstock – charges for which he has previously been convicted – will be under strict conditions should he bond out of the McHenry County jail, a judge said.

Dustin Dean Hanabarger, 33, of the 6400 block of Dunham Road, is charged with disorderly conduct/window peeping+3 in four pending cases, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

In the first open case, which allegedly occurred Aug. 16, 2021, Hanabarger is accused of “deliberately” looking through a window of a woman’s home “for a lewd or unlawful purpose.” This case is set for a jury trial Dec. 12. At the time he was charged in this case he lived in Dixon, according to court documents.

While out on pretrial bond for the 2021 case, he was arrested and charged with the same crimes at different homes this year in Woodstock on Feb. 16, June 29 and Sept. 16, according to the criminal indictments on file at the courthouse.

He has been in the county jail since his most recent arrest on Sept. 16, according to the jail log.

On Wednesday, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashur Youash argued a motion that Hanabarger’s bond be increased from $20,000 to $100,000.

In his motion, Youash wrote that the incidents occurred “under the cover of darkness” and that the alleged victims reported feeling anxiety, unsafe and are fearful. The two women involved in the Feb. 16 and June 29 cases said they were scared and anxious that he was out on bond. The woman named in the June 29 case said she feels that Hanabarger “may have been peering in her window on a prior occasion ... ,” according to the motion.

McHenry County Judge Michael Coppedge denied the increase in cash bond but did agree with the prosecutor’s motion that if Hanabarger posts the required $2,000 of his bond and is released, he would be on electronic monitoring. Coppedge said Hanabarger also would be restricted to his home between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., only be allowed to leave his home for work purposes and must remain 500 feet from all named victims in each case.

Hanabarger’s job is seasonal so when his work is done he will need permission from the courts to leave his home, Coppedge said.

In 2011, Hanabarger was convicted on a Class A criminal misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct for peering into the window of another Woodstock home, according to court documents.

In that case he entered into a negotiated plea of guilty, given credit for days served in the county jail and sentenced to conditional discharge, according to court documents.

He was convicted on a peeping charge in Lee County on Jan. 14, 2021, according to Lee County records.

Hanabarger has other pending cases in McHenry County, including driving under the influence of marijuana and a criminal misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He allegedly gave a 12-year-old marijuana in June, according to court records.

Hanabarger is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 14. His defense attorney, Jeff Altman, declined to comment. If convicted on the peeping charges, Hanabarger could be sentenced to between one and three years in prison, but the charge also can carry a sentence of probation.