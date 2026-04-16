New gas station proposed for Algonquin

A rendering of the QuikTrip convenience store proposed for the southwest corner of East Algonquin Road and Route 25 in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Village of Algonquin)

QuikTrip could be debuting in the McHenry County area with a location off Route 25 in Algonquin.

The gas station and convenience store are proposed for the southwest corner of East Algonquin Road and Route 25 near the Kane County line. The vacant 9-acre lot sits across the street from a Mobil gas station and neighbors the Atomic Express Car Wash to the west.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company has 10 stores in the surrounding Chicago area, with a goal to have over 100 stores over the next decade, Ali Bukhres of QuikTrip said. A location recently opened on Randall Road in Elgin.

The chain is not to be confused with Kwik Trip, which is prominent in Wisconsin. Bukhres said the name changes to Kwik Star if they are in the same state as QuikTrip.

The plan is to build an approximately 5,300-square-foot building with 16 fueling stations and 43 parking spaces. The 24-hour convenience store specializes in grab-and-go and made-to-order food options, including pizza, tacos, donuts and sub sandwiches, Bukhres said.

Algonquin Planning and Zoning commissioners unanimously approved recommending the plan to the village board. The petition will next go to the village’s committee of the whole.

Last year, the preliminary planned-unit developed was approved by the Village Board in a 4-2 vote, according to village meeting minutes.

Since the preliminary plan, the Illinois Department of Transportation has denied direct access to the site from Route 25. Access points are planned for Algonquin Road and Russet Road.

Village staff recommends prohibiting delivery trucks from entering and exiting the site on Russet Road, which feeds into the Glenloch subdivision.