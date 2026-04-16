Authorities: McHenry man with 29 past convictions jailed on domestic battery charges

While on pretrial release for driving on a revoked license, a McHenry man with 29 prior convictions, including four for domestic batteries, is accused of abusing a woman - again, according to authorities.

Richard Jones, 53, is charged with two counts of domestic battery, Class 2 felonies, a criminal complaint in the McHenry county court show.

Jones made his initial court appearance Wednesday, where Judge Cynthia Lamb found he was a danger and denied his pretrial release from the county jail.

On Thursday, Judge Tiffany Davis granted the state’s motion to revoke his pretrial release on the case in August in which he was charged with driving while his license was suspended. That suspension was the resulting of previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the indictment in that case shows.

On Tuesday, during a verbal argument with a woman, Jones grabbed and scratched her and pushed her onto a couch, then pressed a wooden dowel against her neck, according to Lamb and the criminal complaint.

He then left, “only to return later banging on the sliding glass door,” Lamb said in the detention order.

Jones “has a long criminal history including domestic batteries and violations of orders of protection” involving the same alleged victim in his current case, according to Lamb, who also said Jones has had 29 convictions, “three of which were felonies.”

Court records show multiple cases involving alleged drunk driving, domestic battery and driving on revoked drivers license.