Montgomery state lawmaker hosting shredding day, promotes park clean up for Earth Day

State Rep. Matt Hanson, D-Montgomery, is promoting to local spring cleaning events.

The Earth Day litter and park cleanup and community shred events will both take place on Saturday, April 25.

The cleanup will be at Montgomery Dam Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The free, drive-thru shred event will be at the Montgomery Police Department from 9 a.m. to noon, or until trucks reach capacity.

“What better way to celebrate Earth Day than cleaning up and recycling,” Hanson said in a news release from his office.

“Our Community in Action Clean-Up is a chance to spend time outside with friends and neighbors while cleaning up our parks and trails. And our community shred event is an opportunity to recycle old documents and donate to the Illinois Special Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone next Saturday,” he said.

The Fox Valley Park District is hosting the Earth Day Community in Action Clean-Up to help protect the environment along the Fox River and in local parks.

All are welcome to join. Interested volunteers can reserve their spot through the Fox Valley Park District website.

The Community Shred event is co-sponsored by Hanson, the Montgomery Police Department, the Village of Montgomery, and Earthmover Credit Union.

Attendees must stay in their vehicle, and recycling materials must be easily accessible from the back seat or the trunk. Only paper documents will be accepted for safe, secure shredding and recycling. Donations are welcome, and will benefit the Illinois Special Olympics.