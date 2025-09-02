Middle management: Huntley 158 middle schools get new principals

As students in Huntley Community School District 158’s two middle schools start the school year, their schools have new leadership.

Stephen Mogni is the new principal at Heineman Middle School in Algonquin, while Jillian Pearce has taken the helm at Marlowe Middle School in Lake in the Hills.

Mogni previously was an assistant principal of climate and culture at Holmes Middle School in Wheeling and the dean of students at Elgin’s Larkin High School.

Mogni said he always wanted to go into education, and his favorite teacher was one he had in second grade. He said the teacher built a connection, and he kept accidentally calling her “Mom.”

“And from that, I really just fell in love with the idea of making an impact on everything that we’re doing,” Mogni said.

In looking at an administrative job, he said he wanted to be able to have an effect on students beyond his classroom and wanted to be around when conversations around education took place. He became a dean, experiencing “the restorative processes side of things” and how to help students who struggle or make mistakes.

Stepping into a new leadership role this year as a middle school principal, Mogni’s goals include leading by listening.

“I really want to ingrain myself in the community, the culture of this building and to really become a part of Heineman,” Mogni said.

Pearce was the assistant principal at Marlowe the past two years before being promoted to principal this year.

Pearce’s husband, Jamie Pearce, is the principal at Johnsburg Junior High in Johnsburg.

Heineman Middle School principal Stephen Mogni speaks at the Algonquin middle school Aug. 14, 2025. (Claire O'Brien)

Jillian Pearce noted she arrived at Marlowe at the same time as this year’s eighth graders, when they were sixth graders.

“They’re my babies, but that eighth-grade group, they’re very special to me being it’s my third year at Marlowe,” Pearce said.

Pearce said the eighth graders clapped when they found out she became principal, adding jokingly she’ll have to figure out how not to cry during the promotion ceremony speech at the end of the year.

“I’ve been excited to see and watch them grow, to see how they’ve changed over the years,” Pearce said.

Before the new year officially kicked off, back-to-school events were held, including a sixth grade jumpstart to help the new students with such things as learning their way around and practicing their locker combinations.

And now that the students are back, “life has come into the building,” Pearce said.

Mogni said he and Pearce try to be visible and build relationships with parents, teachers and students “to the point where they trust us.” Mogni added that students know if they follow a certain path, they will be successful and that people are there to guide them back if they get off that path.

“That’s the type of relationship we’re really trying to build,” Mogni said.

Mogni showed off a friendship bracelet a student gave him that was made as part of a class activity.

In addition to having new leadership, the schools are both celebrating their 20th anniversaries this school year.

Heineman shares a campus with Conley and Mackeben elementary schools and the district offices. District officials held a celebration earlier in August for the 20th anniversary of those schools.

But the schools are still planning to mark the occasion.

Mogni said there are teachers at Heineman who were there when the building opened, and some local residents have seen Huntley go from a schoolhouse to what it is now.

“I know with any anniversary ... there’s always that nostalgic feel,” Mogni said.

Pearce said she feels some pressure to go big for the 20th anniversary, but it’s self-imposed.

Pearce noted Marlowe Middle School was named after Henry Marlowe, whose family is prominent in Huntley. There’s a display case at the school for Helen Marlowe, Henry’s wife, Pearce said. Members of the Marlowe family still live in the area, and Pearce wants to include the family in 20th anniversary festivities.

There isn’t a date lined up yet for 20th anniversary festivities, but officials are thinking about doing something in October, Pearce said.

It’s not the first milestone Pearce has marked as a school official. When she worked at Crystal Lake District 47, Indian Prairie Elementary School celebrated its 25th anniversary and Pearce was a large part of the festivities.

As the principals start on their first year and think about how to celebrate their schools’ milestones, Mogni said “this is going to be an amazing year.”