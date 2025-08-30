Crystal Lake Main Beach closed again Saturday

Lifeguards keep watch and people swim at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake Main Beach is closed for swimming Saturday because of elevated bacteria levels.

The park district said the park and playground were open and boat rental staff were available to help with boat rentals.

The McHenry County Department of Health will retest the water Sunday, officials said.

The Labor Day weekend was scheduled to be the final weekend the beach will be open this season, according to the park district, though with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, it’s not ideal beach weather anyway. Further beach closures this weekend are expected to be determined on a daily basis.

The beach has been closed several times this summer because of elevated bacteria levels. Beaches reopen once samples show E. coli levels are back to acceptable levels and natural die-off, wind, waves and ultraviolet rays from the sun help reduce bacteria levels.