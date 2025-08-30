After break-in, Lake in the Hills restaurant awarded chamber foundation’s 1st emergency grant

Owners of The Annex Restaurant and Lounge in Lake in the Hills receives the first Algonquin-Lake in Hills Chamber Foundation's ALERT grant after a break-in damages the restaurant's building. (Photo provided by Greg Urban)

The Annex Restaurant & Lounge in Lake in the Hills is the first recipient of the Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber Foundation’s emergency assistance grant after a recent break-in.

The Algonquin Lake in the Hills Emergency Recovery Team Fund provides “rapid, small grants to help locally impacted businesses cover unexpected costs from incidents such as vandalism, theft, fire, flood or other damage,” according to a news release from the chamber foundation.

The Annex Restaurant, located at 2104 W. Algonquin Road, sustained more than $1,200 in damage after an overnight break-in that left a door smashed earlier this month. The suspects also tried to steal a gaming ATM, according to the release.

“They may have broken into our restaurant, but they didn’t steal our flavor,” the Annex Restaurant & Lounge owner Peter Alevras said in the release. “Come try our great food and intriguing slots.”

The ALERT Fund can provide up to $1,000 within one day to help keep business doors open and staff employed. Any local business in the 60102 and 60156 ZIP codes can apply, even those that are not chamber members, chamber Executive Director Greg Urban said last year.

“We’re proud to stand with the business owners who invest here, serve our community and employ our neighbors,” Urban said in the release. “When incidents like this occur, we step up to help bridge the gap and show that this community has their back.”

Residents are encouraged to dine at the Annex Restaurant & Lounge to show support.

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber Foundation was brought back in November after being defunct for about seven years, Urban said. The nonprofit organization started with almost $10,000 in the fund. It aims to support local businesses through education, financial assistance and community engagement.

As the foundation grows, the maximum $1,000 ALERT grant amount for damage may increase, Urban said.

Tax-deductible donations can be made to the chamber foundation and the ALERT Fund at ALChamberFoundation.org.