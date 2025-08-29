Huntley Park District to spend $1M to acquire land from village for new park

Plans for a new park in Huntley show the amenities officials want to build. (Rendering provided by Huntley Park District and Village of Huntley)

The Huntley Park District is set to buy land – that the village is selling – to build a new park.

Earlier this year, the village got a donation of land near the intersection of Kreutzer Road and the railroad tracks, a site the village identified in its comprehensive plan as a potential site for a train station.

The village is selling part of the about 150-acre site to the park district for $1 million and donating the rest to the district.

While the village and park district have many of the same taxpayers, the park district’s voters last fall passed an $18 million bond sale, $3 million of which was allocated for acquiring open space for new park property.

Park officials plan to apply for a state grant to help with some of the costs of building out the park. Huntley Park District Executive Director Scott Crowe said getting the grant would enable the park district to do more with the new park.

Huntley Village Manager Dave Johnson said part of the stipulation for the land transaction was the village would agree to bury utilities. He said the cost was about $850,000 but the extra $150,000 was more of a contingency.

Johnson said the “timing was excellent” with the park district looking for land and the village having it.

The park is planned for south of Kreutzer Road and west of the train tracks. The village acquired other parcels nearby this year, as well, but a use for them hasn’t yet been identified. The site was annexed into Huntley in 2007 and was approved for a 430-home housing development, officials said.

The Huntley Park District Board approved the acquisition Wednesday, and the Village Board was due to vote on the matter Thursday.

“This is an exciting step forward for our community,” Huntley Park District Board President Keith Wold said in the release. “We are proud to work alongside the village to bring more opportunities for residents of all ages. These opportunities may include new trails, special events, and the potential for indoor recreation facilities. This is a win for Huntley.”

Huntley officials plan to build the park out in phases. Phase 1 construction could start next year, officials said. That phase will include amenities including soccer fields, community gardens and a walking loop, according to design plans.

Once the park is fully built out, among the amenities in the park will be a bandshell, sledding hill, pump track, futsal, tennis and pickleball courts, disc golf and a ball field facility, according to design plans.

Crowe said nine of the top 11 things community members said they wanted will be in the new park.

The park district plans a public input session Sept. 10 at the Park District building, 12015 Mill St. Huntley. The session is part of the application process for the OSLAD grant.

“By working together, we are ensuring that this land remains a community asset for generations to come,” Village President Tim Hoeft said in the release. “It is an investment in Huntley’s future. This reflects the village’s ongoing commitment to preserving open space while creating a vibrant and connected community. Working together with the park district, we are ensuring future generations will enjoy expanded recreation, public gathering spaces, and the natural beauty of our environment.”