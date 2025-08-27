Wonder Lake names new fire chief

Matt Yegge was named the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District chief on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. (Photo provided by Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

Matt Yegge started his career with the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and the Arlington Heights Fire Department, where he has worked for 22 years.

“I love Arlington Heights ... but it is different, working out there in your hometown and home county,” Yegge said on Tuesday after he was named the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District’s part-time fire chief earlier in the day.

Yegge replaces Mike Weber, who retired last week after 48 years with the district.

Yegge, 52, has been a part time deputy fire chief in Wonder Lake for about 18 months. As a part-time fire chief, Yegge expects to put in about 20 hours a week to run the department while still serving as a lieutenant in Arlington Heights.

He’s worked for two districts through much of his career, but stepped back a few years ago, leaving a 20-year McHenry Township fire district job when his two sons were busy in high school and college, Yegge said.

In addition to naming Yegge to the chief’s job, the fire district board is also working to hire more supervisory staff, Board President Todd Rishling said.

“We are looking to add two deputy chiefs part-time,” he said, adding that having those positions filled will help Wonder Lake staff three different shifts for coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“We are confident that Chief Yegge’s leadership will continue to strengthen the district’s ability to serve our community with integrity, professionalism, and excellence,” Rishling said in a prepared statement. “His vision for the future of the department will ensure that we remain prepared to meet the evolving needs of our residents.”

The fire service has changed, Yegge said. Where volunteer firefighters used to live and work in the same town, that is now rare.

“Being a volunteer firefighter is going by the wayside,” he said, meaning increase staff is needed to respond to calls.

Lat year, Wonder Lake firefighters responded to 1,200 calls.

“We are on track to do more than that this year,” Yegge said. “We have to have the trained people to respond when needed.”