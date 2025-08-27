Lake in the Hills senior living facility expands

Arden Rose Senior Living officials cut the ribbon on a second home in Lake in the Hills Aug. 21, 2025. (Photo provided by Laurel Sorenson)

A Lake in the Hills senior living facility has opened a second home.

Arden Rose Senior Living, which opened its first home during a snowstorm in 2023 and eventually hopes to have three homes on its campus, has debuted its second home right next door to the first.

Long term, the three homes will have 16 residents each, but Arden Rose has had to turn people away because of a lack of space, founder and President Laurel Sorenson said. The facility also has a long waiting list, although Sorenson said there are still a couple of spots available at the second home.

Arden Rose has received about 13 deposits so far for the second home.

“It’s getting close,” Sorenson said.

The second residence is a combination of memory care and assisted living. In having 16 residents in the home, Sorenson said it was meant to be the next best thing to one-on-one care.

Sorenson said Arden Rose officials have found that having both assisted living and memory care residents together in the same building can give higher-functioning residents a sense of purpose to help others.

In addition to the residences, Arden Rose operates a home care business, which was where the company got its start more than a decade ago, Sorenson said.

“We want people to be able to age in place,” Sorenson said.

She said the name Arden Rose was in honor of her late mother-in-law, who died of Alzheimer’s disease. Sorenson’s mother also died from Alzheimer’s, and one of the homes is named for her mother.

Sorenson’s three children also work with her at the facility. Her daughter Kaylee Newman started the home care business with her more than 10 years ago and currently runs operations and nursing for the home care and senior living branches of the business. Her other daughter, Emilee Donovan, oversees occupational therapy and strength and endurance activities. Her son, Ryan Sorenson, is in charge of daily nursing needs and is pursuing education to become a nurse practitioner, Laurel Sorenson said.

Construction for the third home is expected to start in the spring, but the second home has to be full for three months before the third house can be built.

The second home had a ribbon-cutting last week, and the first two residents are set to move into their new home Sept. 8, Sorenson said.