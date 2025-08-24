Letter: Commercial solar power near Bull Valley must be stopped

Commercial Solar Power Facility on Bull Valley Road, unincorporated. Remember the snowy owl? The property that this beautiful bird choose to spend most of his time is now under attack by the next-door neighbor. He has chosen to offer his property, which also extends behind that property as well to a solar panel contractor to build a 12,000-panel-power facility. The owl choose his location due to the abundance of food and water along Boone Creek watershed.

While the owl’s health and all the attention he received resulted in his demise, there are multitude of other species of animals and birds who call this land home and have for decades. This must be stopped. This is more of a residential area than open land out in the country. The village of Bull Valley is directly to the west and the city of McHenry has annexed and zoned land right across the street for single-family homes.

All types of birds migrate each year and use this location to rest in the wooded areas, some of which will be cut down by the contractor to make room for the panels. A zoning board meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, in Woodstock. Please consider attending to voice your objection to this project or write the board members directly. We can’t afford to loose a place like this to these solar developers. This is getting way out of control.

Michael Bergen

McHenry