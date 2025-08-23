Mundelein caretaker accused of stealing nearly $30K from McHenry resident who died

A caretaker is accused of stealing almost $30,000 from an elderly McHenry person after their death, according to authorities.

Daniel Arrigo, 34, of Mundelein, is charged with one count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Between April 8 and April 15, Arrigo “without authorization completed several bank transactions using the deceased person’s bank account information to complete several Zelle banking transactions to his own bank account,” McHenry police said in the criminal complaint.

McHenry police spokesperson Officer Ashley O’Herron said the alleged theft was discovered after the victim died and the victim’s son was going through their personal belongings.

Arrigo made his first court appearance Friday, at which he was released with conditions, including that he not work as a caretaker for anyone 60 years old or older, an order signed by Judge Cynthia Lamb said. As of late Friday, Arrigo did not have an attorney listed. He is due back in court Sept. 22.