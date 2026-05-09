Hampshire teen’s artwork draws $372K in college scholarship offers

Central High School senior Hazel Anders, 17, of Hampshire, displays her plaque for Outstanding Achievement in Portfolio Quality/Top Scholarship Recipient at this year's Illinois High School Art Exhibition. Five institutions offered her $372,000 in scholarships based on her art submissions. (Photo provided by Central School District 301)

Central High School senior Hazel Anderson, 17, of Hampshire, submitted her senior portfolio to the Illinois High School Art Exhibition, one of the premier student art showcases in the country – and was offered $372,000 in scholarships from five institutions, officials announced in a news release.

More than 40 colleges and universities reviewed work from 1,000 students, representing 125 high schools and extended scholarship offers based on artistic merit. This year’s exhibit was held from March 20 to April 19 at the Bridgeport Art Center.

One of the art pieces Central High School senior Hazel Anders, 17, of Hampshire, entered for this year's Illinois High School Art Exhibition. Five institutions offered her $372,000 in scholarships based on her art submissions. (Photo provided by Central School District 301)

For Anderson, the recognition represents both validation and opportunity.

“It’s really exciting to see my work recognized at this level and to have the chance to continue studying art after high school,” Anderson stated in the release. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve had from my teachers and the opportunities I’ve had at Central.”

The five institutions that made scholarship offers to Anderson are: The Art Academy of Cincinnati, Illinois Wesleyan University, Maine College of Art & Design, Millikin University and the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design.

One of the art pieces Central High School senior Hazel Anders, 17, of Hampshire, entered for this year's Illinois High School Art Exhibition. Five institutions offered her $372,000 in scholarships based on her art submissions. (Photo provided by Central School District 301)

District 301 stated in an email Matt Rodewald that Anderson ultimately chose to attend the School of the Art Institute of Chicago on a full merit scholarship.

Anderson’s recognition highlights both individual achievement and the strength of District 301 Central High School’s visual arts program, where students are encouraged to develop portfolios that extend beyond the classroom and into real-world opportunities, the release stated.

“This recognition speaks to the quiet dedication to Hazel’s craft and the artistic growth she has cultivated during her time in our program,” Central High School Visual Arts educator Kristiana Vasil stated in the release. “Her portfolio showcases not only refined technical skills, but an authentic voice and a willingness to explore and take creative risks. We are so proud of her.”

Central High School senior Hazel Anders, 17, of Hampshire, holds a plaque for Outstanding Achievement in Portfolio Quality/Top Scholarship Recipient at this year's Illinois High School Art Exhibition. (Photo provided by Central School District 301)

Anderson’s portfolio was also selected for the prestigious Senior Scholarship Exhibition and received Outstanding Achievement in Portfolio Quality/Top Scholarship Recipient honors, the release stated.

“This is an outstanding accomplishment for Hazel and a great example of the opportunities available to students at Central High School,” Principal Brett Bending stated in the release. “Her success reflects the strength of our fine arts programs and the commitment of our staff to support students in pursuing their passions at the highest level.”

More than 5,200 students from Elgin, St. Charles, Campton Hills, Sycamore, Hampshire, Pingree Grove, Maple Park and Burlington attend Central District 301, based in Burlington.