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The Herald-News

Messenger Woods in Homer Glen to close for three weeks for road work

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, along Bruce Road in Homer Glen, is the oldest forest preserve in Will County. It has recently expanded by almost 106 acres.

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, along Bruce Road in Homer Glen, is the oldest forest preserve in Will County. It has recently expanded by almost 106 acres. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

By Judy Harvey

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen is scheduled to be closed from Monday, May 18, through Friday, June 5.

The three-week closure is necessary for the entrance road to be replaced.

During the closure, the entrance road will be removed and replaced from Bruce Road to the first parking lot as part of a contract awarded by the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Board of Commissioners in April.

Weather and other factors could change this timeline and updates will be posted on the forest preserve district’s website, ReconnectWithNature.org, as needed.

Messenger Woods Nature Preserve is located on Bruce Road, east of Cedar Road.

Will CountyHomer GlenForest Preserve DistrictForest Preserve District of Will CountyNatureRecreationConstructionRoadsLocal News
Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.