Structural damage but no injuries reported in Joliet house fire Saturday

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday, May 9, 2026, in the 1900 block of Arbor Gate Drive. No one was injured. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

Joliet Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Arbor Gate Drive at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Within three minutes of receiving the call, crews arrived at a two-story Joliet residence and discovered smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

The fire department reported that crews needed to work in two groups to put out the fire because it had spread from the rear of the house to the attic, although both areas were extinguished before the blaze could spread farther.

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday, May 9, 2026, in the 1900 block of Arbor Gate Drive. No one was injured. (Photo provided by the Joliet Fire Department)

The home reportedly sustained fire, smoke and water damage, but the residents were able to exit safely before the fire department’s arrival.

Crews from stations 6,8, 9 and 10 responded to the scene and remained on-site about 90 minutes extinguishing hot spots and checking for extensions of the fire, according to a statement from the fire department.

There were no injuries during the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the statement.