Dog dies in garage fire near Marengo

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts contain a fire within 20 minutes that broke out in an attached garage of home on Aug. 22, 2025 near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

A dog died and six residents were displaced in a fire that broke out in an attached garage of a home Friday afternoon near Marengo, officials reported.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at 2:28 p.m. Friday to the 21000 block of West Coral Road for a reported fire in an attached garage of a single-family home. First responders arrived to “heavy fire showing from the garage” and upgraded the incident through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for additional water, firefighters and resources, districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts respond to a fire that broke out in an attached garage of home on Aug. 22, 2025 near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Crews aggressively attacked the fire while additional personnel established a rural water supply operation from the road, Vucha said. The fire was contained within 20 minutes. All units stayed at the scene until approximately 5:15 p.m.

A dog was found dead in the garage after the fire was extinguished. The fire did not extend to the attached home, but it did sustain smoke damage. Six residents of the home were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, Vucha said. No injured were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Fire departments from Algonquin, Belvidere, Boone County, Crystal Lake, Genoa-Kingston, Hampshire, Harvard, Hebron, Huntley, Union and Woodstock along with the Marengo Police Department and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the response.