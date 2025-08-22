2025 Northwest Herald girls swimming team previews

Fox Valley Conference

Coach: Scott Lattyak (16th season)

Last season: Third at FVC Invite

Top returners: Ella Urbates, sr.; Olivia Nagaj, jr.; Emma Kosik, jr.; Elise Rae Cuenca, jr.; Delaney Walrath, jr.

Key newcomers: Kaylie Bostic, fr.; Eliana Sowle, fr.

Worth noting: The Trojans improved by a spot in the FVC last season, going from fourth to third. They trailed Crystal Lake South co-op by 22 points for second. ... Urbates will lead C-G in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle, as well as be an anchor in relay races. Nagaj is the team’s best breaststroke swimmer, and Kosik brings strong middle-distance talent and versatility, Lattyak said. Bostic and Sowle are expected to make an immediate impact as freshmen, both in sprint events and relays. ... “With a small but close-knit team, there’s a strong sense of unity and purpose,” Lattyak said. “The athletes have come together with shared goals, training hard and pushing each other every day. It’s been exciting to see their commitment and positive team culture taking shape. Everyone is focused on improvement and aiming high.”

Coach: John Valentine (ninth season)

Last season: FVC Invite runner-up

Top returners: Bella Fontana (CLS), sr.; Penny Brereton (CLS), sr.; Emely Rudsinski (PR), sr.

Key newcomers: Chloe Steward (CLC), jr.; Madison Domnanovich (CLS), jr.; Alexis Marincas (CLS), jr.; Kendall Kramer (PR), jr.; Leah Chan (CLC), so.; Eloise Brereton (CLS), so.; Isabella Relacion (PR), so.; Avery Seegert (PR), so.; Bohdana Nazar (CLS), so.; Emma Semradova (PR), so.; Molly Strebel (CLC), fr.; Marian Jeffries (CLC), fr.; Elizabeth Lindstrom (PR), fr.; Maggie Tchintchinov (CLS), fr.

Worth noting: Crystal Lake South co-op, which combines with Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge, finished runner-up to Dundee-Crown co-op at the FVC Invite, ending a two-year title run. ... Fontana (Bowling Green commit) is the reigning Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year and was named Co-Most Valuable Swimmer at the FVC Invite after advancing to state in four events. She won her first individual state medal (16th in the 200 free) and also competed in the 100 free (21st) and as part of the team’s 400 free (20th) and 200 free (27th) relays, along with Penny Brereton and Rudsinski (those three also were on the FVC-winning 200 free relay). Penny Brereton was third in the 100 butterfly at the FVC Invite, and Eloise Brereton took fourth. Chan was third in the 100 breaststroke. ... The team graduated standout Abby Uhl, who placed 17th in the 200 IM and 19th in the 100 free at state. ... “We are hoping to be competitive at the FVC Meet again,” Valentine said. “Our team goals are to become better competitive swimmers and to have fun.”

Dundee-Crown co-op's Kaitlyn Tomaszewski swims in the 200-yard medley relay during the Fox Valley Conference Championship Meet in November 2025 at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Rebecca Dziubla (fifth season)

Last season: FVC Invite champion

Top returners: Rachel Johnson (Jac), jr.; Eliana Niemi (Jac), jr.; Kaitlyn Tomaszewski (Jac), sr.; Olivia Burczynski (D-C), jr.; Tessa Iverson (Hamp), jr.

Key newcomers: Ruth Johnson (Jac), fr.; Anastasia Komarova (Jac), fr.

Worth noting: Dundee-Crown co-op, which combines with Hampshire and Jacobs, beat Crystal Lake South co-op last year at conference, ending a two-year reign for the Gators. The Chargers, in their second year as a co-op, took first in seven of 11 events and won with 291 points, well ahead of the Gators’ 228. ... Johnson was a part of two FVC records in the 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay, along with Tomaszewski, Niemi and Burczynski. Johnson also placed first in the 100 free, Niemi won the 50 free, Tomaszewski won the 100 breaststroke, and Niemi and Johnson were a part of the winning 200 free relay. ... The team advanced to state in four events, missing the consolation finals by a spot in three of them: Johnson in the 200 free (17th), Johnson, Tomaszewski and Niemi in the 200 medley (17th) and Niemi and Johnson in the 400 free relay (17th). Maggie Nowak, who graduated, took 10th in the 100 butterfly for the team’s best finish. ... Dziubla said one of the team goals this year is to get all three relays to state. ... “We are excited to have a large freshman class of newcomers who have shown determination to learn in our first week of practices,” Dziubla said. “I am excited to see their progression and where they end up. We have a strong varsity team of returners who have shown drive to be consistent with their practices and desire to keep improving.”

Huntley’s Greta Young competes in the 200-yard IM during the Fox Valley Conference Championship Meet in November 2024 at Woodstock North High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Coach: Jenna Gaudio (eighth season)

Last season: Fourth at FVC Invite

Top returners: Carolyn Piepenbrink, sr.; Sam Tan, sr.; Greta Young, sr.; Alyssa Gooden, jr.; Emerson Kim, jr.; Kylie Lamberti, jr.; Kacey Laput, jr.; Ruby Martin, jr.; Michelle Grela, so.; Olivia Rohde, so.

Key newcomer: Maggie Glosson, fr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders dropped a spot from 2023’s third-place finish at conference, but they return a strong group of experienced swimmers. ... Laput (200 free) and Gooden (500 free) earned runner-up finishes at last year’s FVC Invite. Rohde and Laput were a part of the team’s third-place 200 free relay, and Gooden, Rohde and Laput were a part of the team’s third-place 400 free relay. “I am really looking forward to how the team competes at our meets this year,” Gaudio said. “We have a strong JV and varsity team, and the juniors and seniors have stepped up in leading the team. The team is already forming strong bonds, and I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships this season. The team is already very supportive of one another, and I can’t wait to see how the year progresses.”

Coach: Sharon Lesniak (seventh season)

Last season: Sixth at FVC Invite

Top returners: Aurora Dunwoody, sr.; Ele Kinser, jr.; Hailey Axelson, so.

Key newcomers: Jessica Dumelle, fr.; Jillian DeNovo, fr.

Worth noting: The Warriors finished sixth at the FVC Invite for the second year in a row after taking runner-up in 2022. ... Dunwoody and Axelson swam on two of McHenry’s relays at conference. Dumelle and DeNovo join the varsity team as freshmen. ... “The freshmen girls seem to have a lot of energy, and that is very helpful in rebuilding the team,” assistant coach BJ MacDonald said. “I believe they will all have a successful season. Our numbers may be small, but we are mighty and working hard.”

Coach: Renee Walker (12th season)

Last season: Fifth at FVC Invite

Top returners: Chloe Albrecht (WN), jr.; Torunn Mick (WN), so.; Bella Ivers (WN), so.; Rylie Grismer (WN), jr.

Key newcomer: Xandelle Longo (Wdk), fr.

Worth noting: Woodstock North co-op, which combines with Woodstock, finished fifth at the FVC Invite for the second straight season as one of the conference’s smaller teams. One of the team’s top swimmers, Jadyn Grismer, graduated. She placed runner-up in the 50 free at conference. ... Ivers, Rylie Grismer and Mick were a part of the team’s third-place finisher in the 200 medley. ... Albrecht will be one of the team’s top individual swimmers, Walker said, with 50 free, 100 free and 100 butterfly being events she’ll focus on. ... “It’s evident from our summer camp and the first week of practice that many of these girls have worked hard over the summer and mentally seem focused and driven,” Walker said. “They have been working hard at practice, pushing themselves with high intensity, and they seem to be enjoying that.”