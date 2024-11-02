Dundee-Crown co-op captures Fox Valley Conference Invite championship

Dundee-Crown co-op’s Maggie Nowak competes in the 100-yard butterfly during the Fox Valley Conference Championship Meet at Woodstock North High School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Woodstock . (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – Dundee-Crown co-op came close to catching a fast Crystal Lake South co-op squad at last year’s Fox Valley Conference Invite, falling 26 points short and placing runner-up.

On Saturday at Woodstock North High School, the District 300 team, which is in its second year as a co-op of D-C, Jacobs and Hampshire, got to celebrate a first by claiming the six-team meet title.

Dundee-Crown co-op won the FVC Invite with 291 points, upending two-time defending FVC champion Crystal Lake South co-op (228), which combines with Crystal Lake Central and Prairie Ridge.

Cary-Grove (206) took third, Huntley (192) was fourth, Woodstock North co-op (135), which combines with Woodstock, was fifth, and McHenry (66) was sixth.

Swimmers from Dundee-Crown co-op pose with the trophy after the Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North High School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We’re always battling with Crystal Lake, so it was really fun,” said D-C co-op’s Rachel Johnson, a sophomore at Jacobs, who was named co-Most Valuable Swimmer, along with Crystal Lake South co-op junior Bella Fontana, who attends Crystal Lake South. “We are really good friends with them, so it’s always a fun competition.

“It always helps us bring out the best in each other.”

Johnson was a part of two FVC Invite records Saturday, shattering the record in the 100-yard backstroke in 56.47 seconds. Marissa Engle of Grayslake Central, which is no longer in the conference, held the previous top mark of 58.08 in 2011.

Johnson led off the 200 medley relay, along with Kaitlyn Tomaszewski, Elaina Niemi and Olivia Burczynski, that broke the FVC record with a time of 1:50.70. Johnson, Tomaszewski and Niemi were on the relay that set the previous record (1:51.51) at last year’s meet.

“That’s the fastest they’ve swam, and that’s not even the full power we’re going to see at sectionals next week,” D-C co-op coach Rebecca Dziubla said. “We’re really excited to see what else they can do.

“The girls have just been working hard ... trying to figure out all of the three schools together. They’re all coming from different places, but when they’re at the pool, they’re all swimmers. We’re here to have fun.”

Rachel Johnson of Dundee-Crown co-op launches into her leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay during the Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North High School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Dundee-Crown co-op had lots of fun Saturday afternoon, taking first in seven of the 11 events. Johnson won the 100 backstroke and 100 free (52.21); Niemi, a sophomore, won the 50 free (24.99), senior Maggie Nowak was first in the 100 butterfly (58.75); and Tomaszewski, a junior, won the 100 breaststroke (1:09.71).

Senior Carly Pierzchalski, Niemi, Nowak and Johnson were first in the meet’s final event, the 400 free relay (3:38.88). Nowak, Pierzchalski, Burczynski and Niemi were second in the 200 free relay (1:42.16).

Nowak, who was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:17.65), competed as a freshman at D-C but took two years off from high school swimming. When the three schools combined a year ago, she saw how fun everyone was having and wanted to return.

“Honestly, it was just seeing the girls do so amazing last year and wanting to have that experience as a senior,” Nowak said. “I didn’t have that same experience my freshman year. Staying with my club [the past two years] helped me progress a lot. I’m not going to swim in college and I wanted to have one last hurrah. I felt like this was a perfect opportunity. It’s been awesome being around everyone.”

Fontana joined Johnson as the only two swimmers to take first in two individual events. Fontana won the 200 free (1:55.39) and 500 free (5:18.48).

Fontana, senior Abby Uhl, junior Penny Brereton and junior Emely Rudsinski, finished first in the 200 free relay (1:41.13), while Fontana, Rudsinski, Brereton and Uhl finished second in the 400 free relay (3:40.01).

Bella Fontana of Crystal Lake South co-op swims the 200-yard freestyle during the Fox Valley Conference Invite at Woodstock North High School on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The 500 free isn’t a race that Fontana usually competes in, but coach John Valentine decided to use her there to try and get more points as they chased after a third straight FVC title.

“I love the energy here. The stands are packed and seeing that race environment this time of year is so fun,” Fontana said. “[D-C co-op] has been so incredible. They’re so fast and it’s so fun to just be around them. Having them light that fire with us has been exciting. It’s always a good race when we’re paired up next to each other.”

Uhl, last year’s Northwest Herald Girls Swimmer of the Year, won the 200 IM (2:12.40) and was runner-up to Johnson in the 100 free (53.05).

Uhl qualified for state in four events last year (two individual, two relay), including a fourth-place finish in the 200 free.

On Saturday, she anchored her team in the last race, the 400 free relay, for the fourth and final time.

“Anchoring the 400 free is so bittersweet because I’ve done that since I was a freshman,” said Uhl, who attends Prairie Ridge. “It’s just so great to finish that off my senior year, being able to anchor it with my girls.”

Cary-Grove freshman Nora Urbates was named FVC Newcomer of the Year after finishing second in the 100 butterfly (58.75). C-G’s Kasey Gruen, Brookie Kahn, Urbates and Sofia Iskra took second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.70), while Kahn was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.92).

Crystal Lake South co-op’s Emely Rudsinski took second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.27).

Huntley’s Kacey Laput took runner-up in the 200 free (1:57.74) and Alyssa Gooden was second in the 500 free (5:34.94)

Woodstock North co-op’s Jadyn Grismer was second in the 50 free (25.34).