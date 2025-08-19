Cary District 26 looks into solar power for 3 schools

An Ameresco mockup shows where solar panels could be placed on the roof of Cary District 26's Briargate Elementary School. (Photo provided by District 26)

Cary School District 26 has started conversations on the possibility of adding solar panels to the roofs of three schools as time dwindles on financial incentives that will end with the passing of “Big Beautiful Bill” backed by President Donald Trump.

The district is looking into the possibility of adding solar panels to the roofs of Oak Knoll Early Childhood, Briargate Elementary and Cary Junior High School.

The board heard presentations from solar companies Ameresco and Allied Facility Partners at recent committee meetings.

Allied Facility Partners is the company behind the recently installed solar panels on the roof of Community High School District 155’s Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake, the largest in the greater Crystal Lake area, D155 Superintendent Neil Lesinski said in a district video.

Ameresco senior account executive Diana Vargas and Vice President Steve Taggart presented to the school board Monday with a timeline of when the school would need to get the projects completed before federal tax incentives disappear. The federal “Big, Beautiful Bill” legislation, which was officially signed into law in July, calls for the end of Energy Efficient Commercial Building tax deductions.

To be eligible for Investment Tax Credits, the projects must start before July 4 and be completed and operational by the end of 2027, Vargas told the board Monday.

Projects starting after Dec. 31 will be subject to the Foreign Entity of Concern requirements that put financial penalties on using equipment made in China, Vargas said.

Oak Knoll’s roof was redone two years ago, and Briargate’s was just redone this summer. The district plans on getting a new roof for Cary Junior High next year, but that may cut things close in terms of financial incentives deadlines.

“It’s like a mad rush right now,” Taggart said. “The window is still there to do this, but you just don’t want to wait too long because things could tighten up a little bit.”

Incentives to add solar power include sustainability, reducing electricity bills and even using the panels for academic curriculum, according to Ameresco.

Ameresco predicts that after all rebates and credits, the total for the three schools to be about $1.3 million, with upfront costs at about $5.3 million. Cary Junior High carries the highest initial price tag at $3.1 million, according to district documents.

Those rebates are doled out over 20 years, Vargas said. District 26 Board President Deanna Darling raised concerns about waiting 20 years to ultimately get nearly $3 million in rebates back.