4 injured in rollover crash near Marengo moments before semi crash nearby

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded to a crash involving two heavily damaged cars that injured four people Aug. 11, 2025 along Route 176 near Marengo. (Photo provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Four people were injured in a crash Monday afternoon along Route 176 near Marengo that resulted in a car flipping over on its roof – moments before another crash involving a semi was reported along Route 20, officials say.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts and the Union Fire Protection District responded at 4:11 p.m. Monday to the intersection of Route 176 and North Union Road for a reported crash with entrapment. First responders arrived to a two-vehicle crash with one car overturned on its roof and another that came to a stop in a nearby farm field, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

Four people were transported to nearby hospitals with “minor to moderate injuries” that are not believed to be life-threatening, Vucha said.

Because of the number of patients, the crash was upgraded to a working emergency medical services plan that prompted ambulance responses from Marengo, Woodstock, Huntley and Hampshire. No extrications were needed, according to Vucha.

The crash is under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

While crews were at the scene, another crash involving a semi and a sedan was called in at the intersection of Grant Highway-Route 20 and State Street-Route 23. An ambulance from Hampshire, initially responding to the first crash, was rerouted to this incident. Three people were evaluated but declined further medical treatment, Vucha said in the release.

Fire rescue districts from Crystal Lake and Woodstock assisted in providing coverage for additional calls.

“We thank all the responding agencies and their personnel for their assistance, as well as our dispatchers for coordinating resources during both incidents,” Vucha said in the release.