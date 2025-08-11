Fox River Grove earns fifth straight financial reporting honor

The Fox River Grove water tower on Algonquin Road is seen in March. (Photo provided by Caitlin Fones)

The village of Fox River Grove has announced it has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2024.

The certificate is considered the highest recognition in governmental financial reporting. The award highlights reports that go beyond minimum requirements to present financial data clearly, thoroughly and in a way that enhances public understanding. An impartial panel of experts reviews each submission to ensure it meets the program’s criteria.

A news release from the village said the recognition reaffirms Fox River Grove’s ongoing efforts to provide residents and stakeholders with accurate and meaningful financial information that supports trust and informed decision-making.