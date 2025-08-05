Community Foundation for McHenry County awards more than $700K in grants

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the distribution of more than $700,000 in grant and scholarship funding as part of its annual competitive grant cycle. (Photo provided by The Community Foundation for McHenry County)

The Community Foundation for McHenry County has announced the distribution of more than $700,000 in grant and scholarship funding as part of its annual competitive grant cycle. The grants reflect the foundation’s commitment to strengthening McHenry County through strategic, local philanthropy.

“The excitement of awarding these grants is unlike any other,” Executive Director Amy Hernon said in a news release. “At The Community Foundation, we take great pride in the investments we make in our incredible community each year. The organizations receiving funding are truly transforming lives and making McHenry County a better place to live. And the students we support through scholarships represent some of the very best of our county. We’re honored to support our community with this significant investment.”

In addition to the annual grants, the Crystal Lake-based foundation has distributed more than $400,000 through Donor Advised Funds and other discretionary grantmaking, bringing its total charitable investment in McHenry County to over $1.1 million since Oct. 1, 2024.

“At The Community Foundation, we have the distinct privilege of supporting programs and organizations that help McHenry County thrive,” Jessica Rizza, director of philanthropy, said in the release. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the generosity of our donors. Their passion and commitment are what fuel this work. There’s no better time than now to make a difference in the areas you care about most.”

The release highlight “the successful launch of The Women’s Fund, an endowed granting fund established to support programs and organizations serving women and girls in McHenry County.”

The Women’s Fund is now fully endowed with over $150,000 in donations, the foundation said. In its inaugural year, the fund awarded $35,000 to three local organizations advancing opportunities for women and girls.

The Community Foundation 2025 annual grant cycle recipients are: