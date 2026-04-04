Putnam County library hosts author talk and historic home tour in April

The Putnam County Public Library District’s Hennepin branch, 214 N. Fourth St., recently announced two events it will host during the third week of April.
- Illinois Libraries Presents: Voice, Culture, and Human Connection: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, online via Zoom. Author Cristina Henríquez will discuss her work and latest boon “The Great Divide.” Henríquez also is the author of the books “Come Together, Fall Apart,” “The Book of Unknown Americans” and “The World in Half.” Her work has been published in The New York Times, The New Yorker The Atlantic and The Best American Short Stories 2018. Henríquez was awarded the Chicago Public Library Foundation’s 21st Century Award. The program will be moderated by libraries and Latinx publishing industry representation advocate Carmen Álvarez. To view the program, visit bit.ly/ILPCristinaHenríquez.
- Owen Lovejoy Tour: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Owen Lovejoy Museum, Rural Route 3, E. Peru St., Princeton. Participants will be able to tour the museum. The tour costs $5. Registration is required. To register, call 815-339-2038, ext. 1.