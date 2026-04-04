University of Illinois Extension hosts Oglesby Agronomy Summit for farmers

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign assistant professor of crop sciences Giovani Preza Fontes' nitrogen and sulfur management updates presentation (Photo provided by Emily Hansen )

The University of Illinois Extension recently held its annual Oglesby Agronomy Summit for Illinois farmers, ag professionals and community members.

The summit featured research-based presentations on farmer well-being, agronomic management, weather extremes and regulatory updates.

The summit began with a “Bio-what? Biostimulants, Biologicals, Biofertilizers: Reviewing the Market and Tips to Their Use” presentation by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign crop sciences researcher Connor Sible, Ph.D. Sible reviewed how bio-based products differ, what research shows about the product’s effectiveness and key questions farmers should ask.

A nitrogen and sulfur management update was provided by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign assistant professor of crop sciences Giovani Preza Fontes, Ph.D. The update summarized past and current Illinois research and highlighted nutrition management decision considerations for changing production and environmental conditions.

The agronomy summit also addressed agriculture’s regulatory dimensions. A “Pesticide Regulatory Update for Illinois Farmers” program was led by Illinois Soybean Association governmental affairs director KJ Johnson. The program outlines upcoming changes, including EPA herbicide and insecticide strategies, updated Endangered Species Act labels on on-farm decisions influence and applicator license renewal and continuing education requirement changes.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign visiting extension outreach associate Cheyanne Dierickx led an “Agricultural Mental Health: Extension Resources for Individuals and Communities” presentation. The presentation highlighted currently available Illinois Extension resources and research to support individuals, families and rural communities.

“Dealing with Wind and Water in Illinois” program was presented by Visiting Extension Outreach Associate climatologist Trent Ford, Ph.D. The program explores derechos, dust storms, drought and deluge impacts to Illinois agriculture. He also discusses soil and water management strategies to reduce risk and build resilience.

“The Oglesby Agronomy Summit is about bringing research and real-world application together,” University of Illinois Extension commercial agriculture educator Emily Hansen said in a news release. “Our goal is to help farmers make informed decisions by sharing the latest science, regulatory updates, and practical tools they can use on their farms today and into the future.”

For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/BLMPAg.