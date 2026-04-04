Geneva boutique House of 423 to celebrate 5 fashionable years in business

Sarah Whitt, owner of House of 423, 219 W. State St., Geneva, is hosting an event April 23 to mark the women's clothing boutique's five years in business. (Photo provided by Kristen Holly LLC)

House of 423 in Geneva will mark five years in business with a Spring Sip + See event, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 23.

Founded as a brick-and-mortar boutique in Batavia, House of 423 relocated to the heart of downtown Geneva, at 219 W. State St., over two years ago.

The event will include mocktails – that is, cocktails without alcohol – along with cake and raffle prizes.

Tickets are available online at houseof423.com.

“People walk through our door looking for a great outfit, and that’s wonderful – but what I’ve found over five years is that so much more happens in this space," owner Sarah Whitt said in a release. “You start talking, you hear someone’s story, and suddenly you realize you know exactly the right person, resource, or organization that could help them. That’s what House of 423 is really about for me.”

She said she never wanted to be a just retail shop where women just drop in and leave.

“I want us to be a place where people feel connected – to each other, to this community, and to the things that can actually move the needle in their lives. Five years in, that mission means more to me than any award or accolade ever could,” Whitt said.

House of 423 was named Kane County Magazine’s Finest Women’s Boutique, 2022 to 2025, and Best of the Fox for Women’s Clothing 2024 and 2025.

The boutique is also making history on the national retail stage as the first wholesale retailer to carry Jenny McCarthy’s makeup and skincare products, Formless Beauty.

The boutique also has a one-of-a-kind partnership with House of Colour DeKalb, offering in-shop personal color analysis sessions once a month. The store tags all clothing by season so customers can find their palette, the release stated.

House of 423 also offers two-hour private parties for a minimum of 10 people, with 10% pretax sales going to a local nonprofit.

A toast and cake cutting will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 23.

Guests who bring a friend who has never shopped at House of 423 will receive a bonus raffle ticket, according to the release.