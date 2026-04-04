Joliet cyclist injured in west side crash

A cyclist was injured after being struck by a car at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Springfield avenue in Joliet on Saturday.

According to Joliet police, officers responded to the intersection at 12:26 p.m. following a crash involving a bicycle and a Toyota Camry.

The police investigation, which shut down westbound lanes of Jefferson Street for several hours Saturday afternoon, showed that the car, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Joliet, was stopped while traveling southbound on Springfield Avenue and was waiting to turn right onto Jefferson Street.

“It is believed the driver initiated the right turn and struck a male bicyclist, a 69-year-old man from Joliet, who was believed to be traveling eastbound on the sidewalk on the south side of West Jefferson Street and had entered the roadway to cross Springfield Avenue,” Joliet police said.

It is believed the turn signal for Springfield Avenue at the time of the crash was red, according to police.

The impact caused the man to be thrown from the bicycle and was later transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Saint Joseph Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, police said.

Westbound lanes of Jefferson Street in the area were temporarily closed while police conducted a reconstruction and investigation of the crash, but were reopened around 3:15 p.m.

No citations have been issued in the incident at this time, but it remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Anyone with video footage of the incident or additional information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit at this time.