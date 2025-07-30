Former Huntley Little League treasurer accused of stealing more than $14K from baseball program

A former Huntley Little League volunteer treasurer is accused of stealing more than $14,000 from the league over multiple dates in 2022, court records show.

Philip Rizzo Jr., 41, of McHenry is charged with felony theft of between $10,000 and $100,000 and five counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card to gain more than $150, according to records in McHenry County court.

On Tuesday, Rizzo made his first appearance in court, where Judge Cynthia Lamb released him from the county jail pretrial with conditions.

He is accused of using a Little League-owned credit/debit card, issued to him in his volunteer role as treasurer, and withdrawing cash for himself, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, Rizzo stole a total of $14,297 between Aug. 1 and Nov. 18, 2022, withdrawing $3,150 on Aug. 1, $3,400 on Aug. 18, $500 on Sept. 6, $3,522 on Oct. 17 and $3,725 on Nov. 18, according to the complaint.

Rizzo’s father is Philip Rizzo Sr., who has been the district administrator for Illinois District 13 Little League for decades, League President Todd Doyle said. The district oversees Little Leagues in the McHenry County area, including in Huntley, Woodstock, Crystal Lake and Marengo, Doyle said.

Rizzo Jr. served as a trustee and treasurer from 2019 to 2023. He was removed from the board in spring 2023. Shortly thereafter, it was discovered that funds were missing and unaccounted for, Doyle said.

Rizzo Jr. also faces charges in Cook County. According to Cook County court records, he was charged May 15 with theft by deception of more than $1 million and theft by deception of $500,000 to $1 million. This case is unrelated to the Little League but involves other entities, Doyle said.