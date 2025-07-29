Johnsburg High grad accused of DUI in double-fatal McHenry crash will remain behind bars

An 18-year-old man accused of being intoxicated during a crash that killed two other young people in McHenry has been ordered to be held in jail pending his trial on aggravated DUI charges.

Authorities said Jason K. Land, a Fox River Grove resident and Johnsburg High School graduate, had a serum alcohol content of .35 when the crash occurred early Monday morning, killing a 19-year-old woman and 14-year-old boy, who were siblings. The blood-alcohol legal limit in Illinois for alcohol is .08.

At Land’s initial court appearance in McHenry County Tuesday, Judge Cynthia Lamb, in deciding to detain him pretrial, said he ran a red light and crashed into the other vehicle as it was turning left. Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Conroy said Land was unable to tell authorities at the scene where he was coming from or going.

Land’s license had been suspended in Ohio in April for having driven 15 mph over the limit in Ohio, according to prosecutors.

Land, dressed in jail garb, dropped his head when the judge’s ruling to detain him came down.

His attorney George Kililis, sought to allow Land to be free while awaiting trial, saying he would have family supervision. Kililis said Land graduated early Johnsburg High because of his good grades and that, after that, he and a friend moved to Ohio to try to start a car detailing business. Kililis said the traffic matter in Ohio is Land’s legal issue in his background.

Kililis said “we concede” the evidence points to Land’s culpability and called the crash “horrific and tragic.” But the defense attorney said the “real issue” is whether there are mitigating factors to keep him and public safe while allowing Land to be free while he awaits trial.

The intersection where the crash happened – Richmond and McCullom Lake roads – was closed for several hours while the fatal crash was investigated Monday.