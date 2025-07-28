Lake in the Hills buys home near Ryder Park

The Village of Lake in the Hills purchased a home on Linden Street. (Photo provided by Village of Lake in the Hills)

Lake in the Hills has purchased a home next to Ryder Park and the Property Owners Association bar.

Village Administrator Shannon Andrews said Thursday evening that parking is a potential use for the 5 Linden St. property, although officials have not yet determined its future.

Currently, the home is between a bar and a village-owned parking lot, according to village records. Lake in the Hills also rents overflow parking for the park from the bar, according to village records.

The home, which is being purchased as-is, would need significant repairs in order to be into compliance with code and be habitable, according to village records.

The village is buying the home for $210,000, plus closing costs, from the Ty G. Wasilk Trust. The structure’s interior and garage are “in disrepair,” Andrews told the Village Board, adding that village staff got a quote for demolition, which would cost about $55,000.

Lake in the Hills also will give the family $2,000 in earnest money, according to village records. The family also asked the village to consider putting a memorial on the property since it was a family home for generations, according to village records.

The Village Board didn’t discuss the property before voting on it. The board voted unanimously to purchase the home, and Andrews said the closing is scheduled for Aug. 22.