Crystal Lake Main Beach reopens Saturday after another bacteria-related shutdown

Crystal Lake‘s Main Beach is back open after it was closed Friday because of high bacteria levels in the water.

The beach had a contamination advisory Thursday and closed completely Friday. The beach was reopened Saturday morning, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Veterans Park Beach in Island Lake has been closed since Thursday due to high bacteria levels, according to the IDPH.

At the end of June and into early July, Main Beach was closed for nearly a week because of elevated bacterial levels, but reopened in time for the July 4 holiday.