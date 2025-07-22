Cary police warn residents of slew of car burglaries

The Cary Police Department reports multiple burglaries to cars were committed in the overnight hours from July 20 to 21. (Photo provided by Village of Cary)

Cary police remind residents to keep cars locked after “several” burglaries to vehicles were reported overnight into Monday.

The Cary Police Department reported that “several vehicle burglaries were committed” during the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, according to an announcement made by police in a Facebook post.

The burglaries happened in the area bordered by First Street to the west, Decker/Montana Drive to the east, Three Oaks Road to the north and East Main Street to the south, according to police.

Many of the vehicles that were burglarized were left unlocked with valuable inside, police said.

“Please remember to lock your vehicles, remove valuables and report suspicion circumstances by calling 911,” Cary police said in the announcement.

Cary police continue to investigate, and no suspects were in custody as of Tuesday morning, Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon said in an email to the Northwest Herald.

Anyone who has information related to the burglaries is encouraged to reach out to the police, Finlon said.