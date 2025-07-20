2 deputy dogs ‘sworn in’ at McHenry County courthouse, where they provide comfort and therapy

Courthouse service dogs Louie and Honey, at right, are sworn in on June 24, 2025, at the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock by Chief Judge Michael Feetterer. (Photo provided by Court Administrator's Office)

Honey and Louie, the golden retrievers working in the McHenry County courthouse, have made a vow to serve “with calm presence, steady patience and quiet support.”

Honey, 1, and 11-month-old Louie recently were sworn in as the official courthouse probation and court services therapy dogs.

As Louie sat still and Honey whined excitedly, Chief Judge Michael Feetterer administered their oaths, instructing the dogs to whine or be quiet in agreement, eliciting laughter from those in the packed courtroom.

[ See more photos of the dog swearing-in - and of Honey as a puppy ]

The judge said the dogs promise to offer “comfort to those in stress and companionship to those in need” and to be “present, dependable and compassionate in every space [they] enter.”

At the end of the ceremony, Louie remained still while Honey jumped up onto her hind legs, and both received a round of applause.

Present in the courtroom were five other licensed service dogs and their handlers who met during training with Masonic Association of Service and Therapy Dogs, or MAST, in Lake Villa. It was a lighthearted scene not typical in any courthouse except for during weddings and adoptions.

Emotions can be high in the courthouse, where people – whether they’re victims, defendants, witnesses, police officers or attorneys – face difficult personal challenges and may experience trauma, Court Administrator Dan Wallis said. He helped launch the therapy dog program in the courthouse in September with Honey. Louie joined the probation and court services in October.

“Courthouses are an uncomfortable place,” Wallis said. “People don’t come to the courthouse in search of a good time. Many have been traumatized and have to come to court and tell complete strangers what occurred to them. These dogs [provide] those individuals emotional support and comfort. They reduce the anxiety. The last thing we want is for people to be retraumatized.”

Since Honey has been at the courthouse, she has interacted with scores of people. She senses those who are sad and anxious and gravitates toward them, Wallis said.

The first time was with two young children who were in the hallway near the family courtrooms, where the children were to testify.

Wallis and others from his office knew why they were there and sensed they were “very, very upset.” They looked on as Honey leaned in and “hugged” the girls as tears streamed down their faces.

“Watching that is so powerful,” Wallis said. “The four women from my office noticed this, and I told them, ‘The feeling you are feeling right now is the reason we are doing this.’”

It was important the dogs were officially sworn in, said Jay Reed, program director of MAST, where Louie trained for 16 weeks and Honey about 20. The formality of deputizing them means that if they are wounded by someone, that person can be charged criminally, Reed told the judge.

The county bought both dogs in a buy-one, get-one deal for $2,500 from Sunset Golden in Villa Park, said Louie’s handler Megan Scola, who is deputy director of probation and court services.

Honey’s training cost $7,500, which was paid for by the court administration budget. Her veterinarian care and food expenses are donated, and Wallis said he does the grooming.

Louie’s training cost $4,500 and was covered by funds collected from probation service fees paid by defendants. The same fund pays for other expenses associated with Louie, such as shampoo, conditioner, food, toys poop bags and new collars, Scola said.

Huntley Animal Care donates its time for all regular checkups and doesn’t charge for most medications. Claws-N-Paws Grooming in McHenry donates all grooming services, Scola said, adding that everyone who comes in contact with Louie “absolutely loves him.”

“You will have the most macho, biggest guy come in and sit on the floor and cuddle and play with him,” Scola said.

When clients come to the office for required check-ins, drug and alcohol screenings and meetings, Louie helps relax them. He helps make people more comfortable ,and “they can loosen up and talk about things that are more challenging while they are just rubbing his head and petting him,” said Scola, who shares handling responsibilities with Bethany Arnold.

“He just calms their nerves,” Scola said. “He’s just a sweet, silly boy.”

The dogs were not the only employees sworn in last week. Ryan Markowski was promoted to deputy director and Patrick Varda is a new probation supervisor. But Markowski said they both knew that the crowd gathered in the courtroom was not necessarily for them.

“Pat and I are grateful for the opportunity, but we knew what the real show was,” he said. “It’s Honey and Louie.”