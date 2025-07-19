Letter: When did Crystal Lake park board become political?

Since when did the Crystal Lake Park District board become a political entity, Republican or Democrat?

How do four board members have total disregard for the fact that they represent all residents of Crystal Lake?

Fred Wickham, who once sat on the Crystal Lake City Council, seems to have forgotten that he did so not as a Republican or a Democrat. Now, however, he has no trouble politicizing the Crystal Lake park board and imposing a political agenda on the residents of Crystal Lake. From the audience at a recent meeting, he read resolutions in support of the board from the McHenry County and Grafton Township Republican Party organizations.

Better late than never, voters are now aware that an agenda not of their choosing and not what they voted for is underway. They got duped and are not happy about it.

Dawn Kristensen

Crystal Lake