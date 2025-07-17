‘Good trouble’ protest again draws hundreds in traditionally red McHenry County

Crowds gathered for the “Good Trouble Lives On” protest along Route 14 in Crystal Lake on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

More than 1,000 people lined up in Crystal Lake Thursday evening in another protest against recent actions of the administration of President Donald Trump.

Indivisible McHenry County hosted the roadside rally that filled the sidewalks along Route 14 from Main Street past Teckler Boulevard with signs, cowbells, chants and music that were met many honks from bypassing cars.

The rally was one of thousands held across the country dubbed “Good Trouble Lives On” that aimed to respond to “attacks on our civil and human rights by the Trump administration,” according to the movement’s website. The focus of the protests is to be peaceful and nonviolent, reflecting late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ approach.

The theme and the date was chosen by the national organizations to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the death of the civil rights icon who coined the term, “Get in good trouble.”

Other nearby locations that held the protest included Barrington, Bartlett, Elgin, Palatine and Waukegan.

The protest follows Indivisible McHenry County’s massive “No Kings” protest held on June 14 in McHenry that drew thousands of participants. Though support for Trump remains strong in traditionally red McHenry County, the county has hosted several rallies critical of the president since he took office for his second term in January.

Sue Rose, head of communications for Indivisible McHenry County, said her group is “gathering momentum” as it has grown to more than 1,500 members.

Described as a nonpartisan organization, Indivisible McHenry County’s goal is to “preserve democracy” with a focus on “activism and mobilization,” Rose said.

Lake in the Hills resident Kathleen Ehrlich said it was “very necessary” to attend the protest in order to voice opposition when injustices are happening.

“This is our country. This is not Donald Trump’s country,” she said. “Our freedom to speak ... it has to be listened to and respected.”

Judy Stettner came to the protest along with other members of Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation in McHenry. They attended to show support for marginalized identities and the environment, values that are followed at their church, she said.

“This is our jam,” Stettner said.

As of the last general election in November, McHenry County’s electorate remained predominantly red though starkly divided. The president won the county and Republicans expanded their county board majority.

Indivisible McHenry County is already planning another rally in McHenry for July 26 at Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road – the same location as the “No Kings” protest. Titled “Families First,” the rally as part of another nationwide movement, aims to voice opposition to the recent passing of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” that “gutted essential programs like Medicaid, FEMA, food stamps, school lunches and more,” the group states on the event webpage.

Backers of the bill and of Trump’s agenda to streamline government and slash the federal workforce have said such measures will root out waste, fraud and abuse.