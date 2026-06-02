Streator library hosts week of activities in June

The Streator Public Library recently announced its upcoming events and programs for the third week in June.

Diamond Scavenger Hunt: Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 20. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed.

Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 20. Attendees can search the library for hidden items. The scavenger hunt will be themed. Lego Club!: Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 20. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Monday, June 15, through Saturday, June 20. Participants will be able to play with Legos. The club is open to children ages newborn to five. Children must be accompanied by a parent. Cave Exploration: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Attendees can explore the library’s Cave Exhibit and learn about underground wonders.

5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 15, 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, and 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Attendees can explore the library’s Cave Exhibit and learn about underground wonders. Afternoon Watercolor: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Participants will be able to create watercolor paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older. Dig In Reading Club: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The club features stories and games. Pizza will be served. Participants who attend four reading club events will be invited to the library’s YMCA Pizza and Swim party.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. The club features stories and games. Pizza will be served. Participants who attend four reading club events will be invited to the library’s YMCA Pizza and Swim party. Game Time: 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Attendees can play modern and classic games. The event is open to teens ages 10 and older. Murder Mystery Meetup: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for teens.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17. Participants will be able to research true crime, play a murder mystery game and discuss whodunits. The meetup is intended for teens. Mother Goose Club: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children.

11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 18. Attendees can learn basic social skills through interactive Mother Goose nursery rhymes. The club is open to children. Evening Acrylic: 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18. Participants will be able to create acrylic paintings. The program is intended for people ages 10 and older. STEM Station Exploration: Simple Machines: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19. Attendees can explore the library’s new STEM Station. The event is open to people ages five and older.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 19. Attendees can explore the library’s new STEM Station. The event is open to people ages five and older. Kids Cooking Club: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Participants will be able to learn basic cooking skills, make grilled cheese and test out differently seasoned potato chips. The club is intended for children ages eight and older.

1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Participants will be able to learn basic cooking skills, make grilled cheese and test out differently seasoned potato chips. The club is intended for children ages eight and older. Learn to play D&D: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Attendees can play Dungeons and Dragons with Ian Ernst.