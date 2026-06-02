Earthmover Credit Union adds National Louis University dean to board

Jamal Scott recently joined the Earthmover Credit Union Board of Directors. Scott is currently the vice president of Undergraduate Education and dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University. (Photo provided by Earthmover Credit Union)

Jamal Scott recently joined the Earthmover Credit Union Board of Directors.

Scott is currently the vice president of Undergraduate Education and dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University.

“Dr. Jamal Scott is an accomplished professional, and our membership is fortunate to benefit from his valuable perspective on Earthmover’s strategic direction,” Earthmover President/CEO Janel Cabadas said in a news release.

Scott’s lengthy career in higher education has focused on ensuring student success, removing barriers to education and revitalizing supportive programs and resources, the news release said.

He improved student outcomes in a number of crucial areas, including first-year retention, the release said.

“Our Board and staff warmly welcome him and look forward to working together,” said Janel.

Scott is active in the community, serving on dissertation committees and providing guidance at different universities. He currently serves as secretary on the Morton Arboretum Board of Trustees.

He previously served as chair for the board of directors at the Aurora Regional Chamber of Commerce and on the board of directors for the Aurora Convention Visitors Bureau, a post he was appointed to by the city of Aurora.

ECU is a not-for-profit full-service banking institution that has been serving its members for over 60 years. Membership is available to anyone living or working in one of the following counties: Kendall, Kane, DuPage, Will, LaSalle, DeKalb and Grundy.

It has five full-service branch offices, located in Yorkville, Montgomery, Oswego, Aurora and Batavia, as well as a student-run branch in Oswego High School.