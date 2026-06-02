Bishop McNamara AD Aaron Hamilton returning to public school roots at Donovan

Bishop McNamara had already enjoyed many decades of proud athletic traditions when Aaron Hamilton arrived as athletic director in 2019.

Now that his seven years in the Fightin’ Irish family are coming to an end, with Hamilton heading southeast to take on the AD role at Donovan, he’s happy to have been able to contribute to the continuation of those traditions.

“It’s been a great journey,” he said. “I definitely want to thank the Bishop Mac community, the athletes and all the student body. I wasn’t an alumnus, but they took me in like I was. I just hope that what we’ve accomplished in the last seven years, they’re as proud of where the athletic department is at as I am.”

Hamilton’s move out to Donovan is a bit of a return to the small town, public school environment he grew up in and spent much of his career.

A native of Farmer City and graduate of Blue Ridge High School, Hamilton first became interested in education, particularly physical education, while working as a summer league baseball coach as a student at Parkland College.

He graduated from Western Illinois University and spent short stints at both Leland and Fisher schools. Then after spending 15 years as an elementary school PE teacher and the AD of the junior high in Crescent City, he arrived at Bishop McNamara.

He still lives in Crescent City, and while Donovan being a little closer to home is a plus, the main draw was returning to his roots.

“It’s the opportunity of a small town atmosphere, which is what I grew up in, and the opportunity to watch kids grow up in front of you and mature, build those programs to be the best they can be,” he said. “Donovan has a lot of great traditions already in place. I’m just hoping I can come in, continue them and hopefully help them go to the next steps.”

In an email to the Daily Journal, Donovan superintendent Kristin Elliot said she and the district are excited to have someone with Hamilton’s experience come aboard.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new athletic director/dean Aaron Hamilton, an educational leader whose extensive years of experience will undoubtedly elevate our student-athlete experience,” she said. “Mr. Hamilton’s deep-rooted understanding of sports as a platform for building character, teamwork and lifelong lessons is exactly what our school district needs to take our programs to the next level.”

While excited to be starting a new chapter, Hamilton said it’ll be tough to leave a place that’s come to feel like home.

He’s gotten to see his oldest daughter Madison, now working as a teacher, and son Cale, a 2026 graduate soon heading to college in Iowa, move on from Bishop McNamara. His youngest daughter Kendal will also be continuing her education at Mac going forward.

Hamilton said working alongside Bishop McNamara president and Kankakee site principal Kaelyn Bess and former president and current consultant Terry Granger has also been a highlight of his career.

Bess, Granger and plenty of others in the Bishop McNamara community, like alum and former longtime teacher Donna Douglas, made Hamilton feel right at home with their help and support over the years.

“Having their support, and knowing sometimes you throw out crazy ideas, and they look at you funny but still support it, was always great,” he said. “There’s so many other people that have helped out along the way. I definitely couldn’t have done it without their help.”

With Fightin’ Irish teams winning a combined 15 regional titles, a pair of sectional titles, the storied football program returning to prominence with its best season since 2018 this past fall, a new football stadium being built and the swim program being reintroduced, Hamilton helped leave a mark at Mac.

He’s now ready to start his time at Donovan and find a home there as well.

“The Bishop McNamara community is very special,” he said. “I’m sad to be moving on, but excited for the new adventure ahead.”