Worker at Weber Grill factory in Huntley airlifted after serious injury in fall

An employee at a Weber-Stephen Products facility in Huntley was airlifted to a hospital following a fall Thursday.

Firefighters were called at about 8:47 a.m. to the facility on Oak Creek Parkway where the worker had fallen near a loading dock area, according to Huntley Fire Protection District Chief Daniel Wagner.

The injury of an employee at the Huntley manufacturing facility was confirmed by the media relations office of Weber, maker of Weber grills.

First responders treated the patient on scene and called for a medical helicopter to meet them at the Huntley Northwestern Hospital helipad. The worker was taken by LifeNet McHenry to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of our internal Weber Health, Security, and Safety personnel in responding to this incident with speed, compassion, and professionalism,” the Weber media relations team said in an email. “We also extend a special thank you to the Huntley Fire Department and emergency medical team for their swift response and assistance.”