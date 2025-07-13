Ex-Island Lake man pleads guilty to possessing LSD, sentenced to 8 years in prison

A former Island Lake man has pleaded guiltyto possessing LSD, and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Theron Lopez, 24, of Rockford entered into a negotiated plea earlier this month of guilty to unlawful possession of 15 to 200 does of any substance containing LSD, according to a judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt filed in the McHenry County court.

Lopez is required to serve half his prison time followed by one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the order. He will receive credit for two days spent in custody at the county jail.

Gerhardt said in the order that Lopez be considered for impact incarceration, otherwise known as boot camp, and substance abuse treatment while in custody.

Additional charges initially filed against Lopez were dismissed, including possession of 15 to 100 grams of fentanyl, a Class X felony that can carry a prison term up to 30 years in prison. Other charges dismissed involved the possession of Suboxone, psilocybin and marijuana, records show.