Developers of ‘luxury’ rental community in Cary tweak plans, seek zoning approval

A rendering of the 37-acre mixed-use development off Route 31 on the Damisch Farm property in Cary. (photo provided by Village of Cary)

Builders of a proposed “luxury” mixed-use development in Cary are moving forward with zoning requests next week with some changes made to the plan based on resident feedback.

The proposal, called the Seasons at Cary, includes almost five acres of commercial space and 360 units of “luxury” rental housing with a pool house, pickleball courts and other amenities, located east of Route 31, south of the Walmart Supercenter in Crystal Lake and north of Hoffman Park.

A rendering of the residential club house at the Seasons at Cary mixed-use development in Cary, located east of Route 31, south of the Walmart Supercenter. (photo provided by Village of Cary)

A conceptual review for the plan, whose footprint totals about 37 acres, received an enthusiastic green light from the Cary Village Board in December.

Milwaukee-based Fiduciary Real Estate Development is due to appear before the village’s Board of Zoning, Planning and Appeals July 17, according to village documents. Currently, the space is zoned as a shopping center business district, but the developer is asking for the residential portion to be rezoned and is also seeking conditional uses for the planned development, according to village documents.

In the months since the conceptual plans were proposed, nearby residents have been pushing back against the development, specifically opposing the northern access point that would extend New Haven Drive west to Route 31 with a full intersection. Opponents say that would disrupt their community.

Some adjustments have been made to the conceptual plan revealed in December after developers met with neighboring residents at an open house meeting in April. Developers decreased the total apartment units by 36, eliminated the dog park, moved the grilling station away from existing residences, removed an access point to Hoffman Park and removed the connection to Walmart, according to village documents.

One of the biggest changes is that the stormwater pond was moved to the east, creating a larger buffer between the development and existing residents from the previous 50 feet to now 159 feet.

But the main concern of the road extension remains in the plans, as developers cite the extension in the village’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan as a recommendation for improving mobility.

“Traffic management measures would need to be installed on New Haven Drive at Savoy Lane to deter traffic from cutting through the neighborhood,” village officials said in the comprehensive plan. “These measures could include the installation of a barrier allowing vehicular access from the neighborhood but not back into the neighborhood.”

Cary resident David Arvans created an online petition on change.org against the throughway onto New Haven Drive. As of Thursday, the petition has collected over 400 signatures.

“New Haven Drive is a peaceful residential area, and turning it into a thoroughfare would profoundly alter the character of our neighborhoods,” the petition states. “Increased traffic can lead to dangerous situations for children playing, pedestrians and cyclists. With no current infrastructure plans to support such an increase, the risk of accidents will rise substantially, threatening the peaceful charm of our community.”

Arvans, who lives in the Cambria neighborhood next to the proposed development, also said he’s concerned about the effects of noise and air pollution from extra traffic.

A traffic study conducted took into account the New Haven Drive extension and said that “extending New Haven Drive and connecting the adjacent neighborhood with the proposed development will be beneficial for both, as it will improve access flexibility, provide more direct access to [Route] 31, and reduce travel on major roadways.”

Other residents worry that New Haven Drive will be overburdened with school buses as the area is served by school districts 26, 155 and 47. Developers estimate that the new apartments could bring in about 35 District 47 students and 12 District 155 students, some of whom might already attend those districts, according to village documents.

Developers plan to construct a total of 20 apartment buildings with 18 units each over the course of two phases. Market-rate rent for the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are expected to range from $1,700 to $3,000 per month, according to village documents.

The plan boasts economic benefits to the village, such as an estimated $1.46 million in property tax value increases and $3 million in impact fee revenues, according to village documents. Developers also estimate that over the course of 10 years, the new residents could add nearly $40 million in consumer spending to the local economy.