Man accused of trying to enter McHenry County courthouse with gun is charged

The man accused of trying to enter the McHenry County courthouse in Woodstock Monday afternoon with a semiautomatic pistol has been charged.

Among the charges against Jake Baraglia, 33, of Huntley are aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while being a felon and possessing a firearm in vehicle or concealing on person, according to the criminal complaint in the McHenry County courthouse.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, police said, Baraglia carried a SCCY CPX 9mm semiautomatic pistol into the west entrance of the courthouse, the complaint and a news release said.

When stopped by court security officers, Baraglia fled, starting a “short foot pursuit,” according to the release.

Baraglia was apprehended south of the courthouse near North Seminary Avenue and Russell Court and the weapon “was recovered a short time later,” according to the release.

In 2022, Baraglia was convicted of resisting a corrections officer and was sentenced to two years in prison, court records show.

Baraglia is set for a first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.