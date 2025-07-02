Crystal Lake Main Beach reopens Wednesday after long closure

Lifeguards keep watch and people swim at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake’s Main Beach reopens just in time for Independence Day weekend after a six-day closure because of high bacteria levels.

The opening is a relief as high heat continues in the area along with celebrations for the Fourth of July and the Lakeside Festival nearby at The Dole this weekend will surely bring in large crowds.

Still dealing with a closure is Acorn Alley Splash Pad in Veteran Acres Park, which closed Monday for repairs due to storm damage. Crystal Castle Splash Pad at Woodscreek Park is still open, according to the Crystal Lake Park District website.

All beaches in Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills are in the clear and reopened this week after high levels of E. coli were detected and were closed off to swimming last week.