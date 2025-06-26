No foul play in death of woman found shot near Woodstock, sheriff says

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that authorities don’t believe foul play or other people were involved in the death of a woman from a gunshot wound near Woodstock last week.

First responders were called to the area near Route 14 and Hughes Road near Woodstock just after 9 a.m. June 17. The sheriff’s office said Thursday they were called out the area that day for a well-being check.

Laurana Talo, 27, of Walworth, Wisconsin, was found dead at the edge of a cornfield in the area, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office said last week.

The coroner’s office said Wednesday that an autopsy found Talo’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office has found no evidence of foul play or involvement by any other individuals. There is no threat to the public and the investigation remains ongoing,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email.