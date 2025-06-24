Search continues for 25-year-old man believed missing in Fox Lake after jumping into bay

A search continued Tuesday, June 24, 2025 for Destin Peters, who authorities believe jumped into Mineola Bay in Fox Lake. (Provided to the Daily Herald by Fox )

Authorities are resuming their search this morning for a 25-year old man who went missing after reportedly jumping into Fox Lake’s Mineola Bay just after midnight Tuesday.

Fox Lake police officers called to South Maple Avenue about 12:22 a.m. for a report of a missing man were told Destin Peter sent friends a message indicating he was emotionally distressed and heading toward the water, officials said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Division and local fire agencies used drones, boats and sonar to search the water and shoreline for several house until suspending their work at about 4 a.m.

The search resumed at dawn but Peter has not been located, authorities said. Anyone who saw him or may know his location is asked to contact Fox Lake police at (847) 587-3100.

