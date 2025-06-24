Man dies in crash near Woodstock on same road where child was killed hours earlier

A man was killed in a crash near Kishwaukee Valley Road and South Hughes Road near Woodstock June 24, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was killed in a crash near Woodstock Tuesday morning along the same road where a child died in a separate crash less than 12 hours earlier.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the area of Kishwaukee Valley Road and South Hughes Road at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday. Fire crews found a crash involving a commercial truck and pickup truck with heavy damage, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

A man driving the pickup truck was found inside his vehicle and unresponsive. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said. Paramedics evaluated the commercial truck driver, who declined medical treatment. A medical helicopter was requested but canceled early on, Vucha said.

“The impact caused a rupture to one of the truck’s saddle tanks, resulting in a diesel fuel spill onto the pavement,” Vucha said.

Firefighters used absorbent materials to try to contain the spill and keep it from reaching an adjacent ditch, Vucha said.

Kishwaukee Valley Road was closed in both directions for several hours while crews worked on scene and law enforcement investigated, Vucha said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation, Vucha said.

It’s the second fatal crash to have happened along Kishwaukee Valley Road since Monday. Late that evening, an 11-year-old child was killed in a crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley and Deerpass Road, about four miles west of Tuesday morning’s crash and north of Marengo.

“Our thanks go to their deputies and investigators, who have worked closely alongside our personnel through several recent challenging incidents. Their continued partnership and dedication to public safety are sincerely appreciated,” Vucha said.