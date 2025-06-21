7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee plans major expansion in McHenry County area, multiple new locations

The drive-through-only coffee chain 7 Brew is quickly expanding its presence in the McHenry County area, as the company is seeking to open in Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Lakemoor and McHenry.

7 Brew opened its first McHenry County location off Route 47 in Huntley earlier this year. Last month, the Algonquin Village Board approved 7 Brew to build a 728-square-foot location at 235 S. Randall Road. Now, the company currently seeking approval to build locations off Route 14 in Crystal Lake, in Carpentersville off Randall Road, in Lakemoor off Route 120 and Elm Street in McHenry, 7 Brew representative Chris George said.

George, of Who Brew, LLC, a franchisee of 7 Brew, presented a proposal to Crystal Lake planning commissioners Wednesday to build a 7 Brew at the shuttered KFC at 6280 Northwest Highway. The Crystal Lake Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously recommended the plan and will go before the City Council on July 1.

The Arkansas-based coffee chain first opened its doors in 2017 and has other locations in northern Illinois, including Sterling, Round Lake Beach, Lake Zurich and Naperville, according to the company’s website. Sterling was the company’s first location in Illinois.

“Customers are traveling from 10 miles or greater away to go get a cup of coffee there,” George said. “That to me screams we have a high demand with a low supply.”

7 Brew provides coffees, teas, sodas and smoothies, with over 20,000 custom drink options customers can create with syrup flavors. Employees take orders outside and then hand deliver the drinks only to drive-through customers.

Only one food product, a prepackaged muffin top, is offered at the shop.

“It tastes really bad. I am going to go on record saying that,” George said.

Currently, business consistently sees a strong line of cars at the Huntley location. To prepare for the demand at the Crystal Lake location, the company plans to have an average line of 24 cars, with room for up to 59 by routing cars around the site, George said.

“As we continue to add more locations in the Chicagoland area, that over-demand and under-supply should die down,” he said.

The inside of the building is for employees only, allowing the Crystal Lake building to be considerably small at 510 square feet, with a 238-square-foot remote cooler.

“I’m thrilled that you’re coming to Crystal Lake,” Commissioner Jeff Greenman said. “This is outstanding.”