Where to find a cooling center in McHenry County

Heat indexes in McHenry County could climb to the triple digits in the coming days.

McHenry County will be under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. Saturday to midnight Monday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather bureau said the heat is dangerous to anyone who doesn’t have adequate cooling or proper hydration.

The heat could continue into Tuesday in some places, the NWS said, and people should stay hydrated, drinking before they are thirsty, stay in air conditioning during the day, wear lightweight and light-colored clothing and consider avoiding outside activities in the hottest part of the day.

The McHenry County Department of Health posted a list of cooling centers on Facebook Friday. Those who need a cooling center can find one on the county website.

Cooling centers include:

In McHenry, waste hauler Flood Brothers is moving collection times up an hour Monday and Tuesday because of the heat, according to a city alert. Collection will begin at 6 a.m. instead of the typical 7 a.m., and residents should leave out refuse, recycling and yard waste by 6 a.m.