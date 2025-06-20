Arrest warrant quashed for Huntley Trump store owner after she shows up for court

An arrest warrant issued earlier this month for the owner of the Trump and Truth Store in Huntley was quashed in court Friday morning.

Lisa Fleischmann, who owns the store along Route 47, was in court Friday morning on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended license.

Fleischmann was due in McHenry County court June 13 on the misdemeanor charge, and according to court records, a warrant was issued for her arrest after she didn’t show up.

Fleischmann said she was late for court that day. At a brief hearing Friday, she was arraigned on the misdemeanor. Fleischmann said in court she needed time to hire an attorney, and the case is due back in court Aug. 15.

She was also cited by Oakwood Hills police April 30 for alleged driving with expired plates and when registration was suspended for lack of insurance.

After court Friday, Fleischmann noted the warrant had been quashed, and that the case was about stickers and papers, not speeding or driving under the influence. She also said courts and police are for the people and her case seemed to be about money.

“Who am I hurting?” Fleischmann said. She again disputed a narrative presented by authorities in court records that she ran into her home to avoid a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy who was trying to serve her a summons. Fleischmann said she would never run from someone trying to serve her papers.

The Trump and Truth Store on Route 47 on April 22, 2025, in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

The arraignment comes as Fleischmann and her landlord are due to go to trial in an ongoing eviction case. The landlord began eviction proceedings against the Trump-themed store after the village cited the store for several alleged local sign ordinance violations in December. The store’s landlord and his attorney have said Fleischmann’s lease requires her to comply with local ordinances, and the alleged violations prompted the eviction proceedings.

Dozens of supporters rallied at the store May 31, and while Fleischmann and some of those backers said they feel the store is being targeted for its political content, Huntley officials have disputed such claims.

The eviction trial is scheduled for Wednesday.